Negotiators successfully help person in crisis, I-84 re-opens

The person ran up and embankment and was perched over I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person in crisis who prompted the shutdown of I-84 during rush hour is now in the hands of medical professionals and all lanes are re-opened, Portland police tweeted.

The highway was closed at NE 68th Avenue while negotiators dealt with the person, who earlier was running on the highway and refusing to cooperate with Portland police officers just after 4 p.m.

Officers said the person left I-84 a short time later and ran up an embankment, then climbed a fence and was perched over the highway. Portland Fire and Rescue said the person was threatening to jump from the overpass.

Crisis intervention officers negotiated with the person. The NE Halsey Street/I-84 overpass reopened around 5 p.m.