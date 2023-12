PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After multiple crashes on Interstate 84 near Baker City, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced the road is closed between exits 304 and 374.

According to ODOT, multiple crashes happened on eastbound lanes at mileposts 323 and 325 prompting the closure.

The road is restricted to local access only and ODOT is encouraging drivers to stay home if possible until the roads have cleared.