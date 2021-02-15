I-84 reopens in both directions after PGE repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — I-84 reopened around 5:30 p.m. after being shut down in both directions from I-5 to I-205 for PGE to make repairs to power lines.

The closure started around 3:30 p.m.

I-84 now open between I-5 and I-205 in Portland. Thanks @portlandgeneral for working so quickly. — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) February 16, 2021

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Portland General Electric needed to carry out emergency repairs.

Thousands of Oregonians remain without power as of Monday afternoon.

Governor Brown thanked those who are working to repair damage from the storm.

“I want to thank all the local and state workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. I am also incredibly grateful for work crews who have stepped in from other states to assist,” she said.