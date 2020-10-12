Improvement project closes part of Gresham’s MAX Blue Line

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A portion of the MAX Blue Line in Gresham closed down Sunday for a week-long improvement project.

For the time being, trains will only run to the Rockwood/ E 188th station. Shuttle buses will then help commuters from there to Cleveland Avenue.

“Buses are running about every 15 minutes, which matches our Blue Line schedules, and as a part of the disruption, no other MAX lines are going to be affected. Blue Line trains will be running on their normal schedules as well,” said Tyler Graf with TriMet.

The construction project is to instal new signal equipment, as well as improve the train crossing at Northwest Eastman Parkway. The Blue Line won’t return to its full service until next Sunday, Oct. 17.