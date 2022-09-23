Map of the closure on Interstate 84 from Sept. 23-25, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 construction on Interstate 84 will be disrupting the traffic flow in both directions through Northeast Portland.

During this period, traffic on the interstate will be completely blocked and MAX traffic will be interrupted. So how do you get around it?

Driving Eastbound:

Exit I-84 at Exit 6 and continue onto NE Glisan Street

Take THE Interstate 205 Northbound ramp

Merge back onto I-84 East

Driving Westbound:

Exit I-84 at Exit 9 toward I-205 Southbound

Merge back onto I-84 West

MAX Blue Line Riders:

Service will be disrupted between Gateway Transit Center and E 122nd Ave MAX Station

Shuttle buses will match Blue Line service, departing about every 20 minutes.

Riders should plan an additional 30 minutes for their trip

Construction is expected to be finished by 4 a.m. Monday morning.