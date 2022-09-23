PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 construction on Interstate 84 will be disrupting the traffic flow in both directions through Northeast Portland.
During this period, traffic on the interstate will be completely blocked and MAX traffic will be interrupted. So how do you get around it?
Driving Eastbound:
- Exit I-84 at Exit 6 and continue onto NE Glisan Street
- Take THE Interstate 205 Northbound ramp
- Merge back onto I-84 East
Driving Westbound:
- Exit I-84 at Exit 9 toward I-205 Southbound
- Merge back onto I-84 West
MAX Blue Line Riders:
- Service will be disrupted between Gateway Transit Center and E 122nd Ave MAX Station
- Shuttle buses will match Blue Line service, departing about every 20 minutes.
- Riders should plan an additional 30 minutes for their trip
Construction is expected to be finished by 4 a.m. Monday morning.