Interstate Bridge to see some nighttime lane closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland's Steel Bridge was closed to transit and vehicular traffic Sunday, and it won't reopen until the end of August. The closure is for a construction project to upgrade the bridge and MAX rail lines.

Since all MAX trains that cross the river use the Steele Bridge to do so, every line will be affected as well as five bus lines. TriMet officials have asked people to change up their schedules for the month of August or find new ways to commute. Shuttle buses will be available to take commuters across the river using the neighboring Broadway and Burnside bridges.