MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 59-year-old woman is dead after colliding with two vehicles on Interstate 5 near Salem Friday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Norma Palacios, of Keizer was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound in the center lane on I-5 when she collided with two Nissan Rogues as she tried to change lanes, police said.

Palacio was pronounced dead the scene, police said. There were no other serious injuries.