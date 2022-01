PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide has closed Northwest Bridge Avenue Sunday afternoon, ODOT officials said.

The road connecting St. John’s Bridge to Highway 30 has been closed east of the bridge, and drivers are using the west intersection instead.

Officials did not immediately state the severity of the slide or when the road is expected to reopen. For the latest updates on road closures across the state, visit ODOT’s interactive map.