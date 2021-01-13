Landslide closes West Burnside through the weekend at least

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — West Burnside will remain closed through the weekend after a landslide washed debris and trees across the road late Tuesday night.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials said hundreds of cubic yards of debris from Forest Park were pushed onto the road around 11 p.m Tuesday. Large trees were strewn across the road, including one onto the Barbara Walker Crossing pedestrian bridge.

“It’s a very significant slide more than 100 cubic yards of debris were displaced on a hillside near the Barbara Walker Crossing — that’s a pedestrian bridge that was just opened in Fall of 2019 — so it’s really a brand new bridge,” said PBOT’s Dylan Rivera. “At least a half a dozen trees were also displaced and moved by the slide, powerlines were affected.”

Portland Parks & Rec, who manage the bridge, said they’ll need to conduct a structural evaluation when possible. The bridge could be closed longer if it’s found to have structural damage.

“We think we can have the road reopened by Monday morning,” he said. “That’s the goal right now and we will keep the public posted when that timing changes.”

Crews with Portland General Electric have been hard at work to make the area safe for additional crews, including PBOT and Portland Parks and Rec.

Eastbound traffic is detoured at Skyline Road. Westbound traffic is detoured at SW Tichner Drive. Alternate routes include U.S. 26, U.S. 30 and NW Cornell Road.

The City expects that the Barbara Walker Crossing and the adjacent portions of @PDXParksandRec's Wildwood Trail will need to remain closed for about a week. Please help us respond swiftly & safely by staying out of the area.



