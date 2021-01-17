Lift span project shuts down Burnside Bridge Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Burnside Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as part of an upgrade to the structure’s control system used to operate the movable lift span.

Alternate routes during the closure include the Morrison and Steel bridges, according to Multnomah County officials. Additionally, TriMet bus lines 12, 19 and 20 will detour to the Steel Bridge.

The Burnside Bridge is the county’s second bridge to have its lift span controls upgraded, following the Morrison Bridge in 2019. After the Burnside work is complete, the county will upgrade the lift span controls on the Broadway Bridge later this year.

County officials added that the Hawthorne Bridge will be the last county drawbridge to be upgraded, sometime in the next two years.

Burnside’s next closure is slated for January 30-31.