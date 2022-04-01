PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Saturday and running through April 9, MAX Red Line service will be suspended while TriMet crews work on a section of the track at the Gateway Transit Center.

No trains will be running along the Red Line during the weeklong construction.

Blue and Green Lines, however, will help riders get to and from the Gateway Transit Center, officials said and shuttle buses will assist in transportation to Port of Portland International Airport during the disruption.

For more information on the Red Line disruption, visit TriMet’s alert page here.