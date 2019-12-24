Foggy conditions as travelers hit the road for Christmas Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Millions of people are expected to hit the road this Christmas Eve as they travel to be with friends and family.

According to the American Automobile Association, over 115 million people will have traveled by car, plane, train, bus or cruise from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, January 1. Although it may not be the busiest travel day — Christmas Eve accounts for a significant amount of those travelers.

Clouds could keep you from seeing Santa this Christmas Eve as dense fog set in overnight across Portland and Vancouver. The fog has centralized around metro Portland, not quite reaching down to Salem. It does have the potential to affect traffic in some areas where visibility becomes difficult, so remember to drive slowly and safely.

When it comes to air travel, there are currently no flight delays out of the Portland International Airport — but it is a possibility if the fog sticks around. PDX is expected to see around 650,000 travelers between Monday and December 30.

