Morrison Bridge closed Sunday for maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers will want to stay away from the Morrison Bridge Sunday morning through the evening.
Starting at 7 a.m. it will be closed for maintenance work on the draw bridge. TriMet’s Line 15 that typically uses the Morrison Bridge will be rerouted to the Hawthorne Bridge.
The roads will not be reopened to cars until after 7 p.m. However, cyclists and pedestrians should be able to cross the bridge starting around 1 p.m.
