PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ongoing paint project will close the Morrison Bridge on two consecutive weekends in October.

The bridge will shut down at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

The second closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

Multnomah County officials said the east side of the bridge is undergoing a paint job. Additionally, the bridge’s steel beams will reportedly be removed, inspected and replaced.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the scheduled closures.

This closure is part of the Morrison Bridge Pain Project that launched at the start of 2022 and is slated to end in the fall of 2023.