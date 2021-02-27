Morrison Bridge to close Sunday for annual repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Morrison Bridge will be closed Sunday morning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for annual maintenance work, Multnomah County officials said.

The work will require the drawbridge to be raised for most of the day to allow crews to inspect sign bridges, clean gutters, replace stormwater filters and make minor repairs on the bridge deck.

Alternate routes

Bicyclists and pedestrians can use the Hawthorne or Burnside bridges as alternate crossings.

TriMet’s 15 Belmont/NW 23rd bus line will be detoured to the Hawthorne Bridge.

Ramps between the bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed, except for the ramp from Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 North.

The I-5 southbound ramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26 will remain open. Motorists can use I-84 eastbound at Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Everett Street.

To access downtown Portland from the freeways during the closure, I-5 southbound drivers can exit at the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge and I-84 westbound drivers can exit at Rose Quarter/Weidler exits.