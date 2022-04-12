PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stretches of Interstate 84 remain closed on Tuesday after multiple semi-trucks spun out in the snow, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

On Monday night, ODOT announced crews closed both directions of the interstate between Exit 216 near Pendleton and Exit 265 near La Grande.

Exit 265 is also closed for all westbound traffic through Exit 304 near Baker City, while trucks traveling westbound aren’t allowed in Ontario at Exit 374.

Highway 204 and Highway 245 are also closed.