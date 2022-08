I-84 is closed near The Dalles and Briggs Junction on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers heading west on Interstate 84 should expect long delays after officials closed a section of the freeway near The Dalles on Friday.

Interstate 84 Westbound is shut down from milepost 97 and 89, west of Biggs Junction, according to TripCheck.

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects it to be a “lengthy closure.” But, right now, it is unclear what prompted the closure.