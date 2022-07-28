PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A sinkhole has shut down Highway 131 near Whiskey Creek Road, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District announced Thursday evening.

Tillamook County Public Works originally announced the highway would be reduced to one lane, however crews have decided to close the roadway because the sinkhole has expanded.

In the original announcement, officials said ODOT would close the highway by Monday to remove the culvert, which they expect to take a minimum of two days.

ODOT shut down Highway 131 near Whiskey Creek Road Thursday evening due to a sinkhole in the road. Officials said crews will detour traffic from Netarts and Oceanside to Whiskey Creek Road, Cape Lookout Road, Sandlake Road and Hwy 101. July 28, 2022 (courtesy Tillamook County Public Works).

Crews will detour traffic from Netarts and Oceanside to Whiskey Creek Road, Cape Lookout Road, Sandlake Road and Hwy 101. Officials noted GPS may route drivers to Ekloff Road, however they said that roadway is not capable of handling additional traffic and will not be used as a detour.