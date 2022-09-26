PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of the Historic Columbia River will be closed part of this week as crews repair the areas damaged by landslides in 2021.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Highway 30 will be closed from Angel’s Rest to Wahkeena Falls area. Officials expect to reopen the roadway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nearly 30 debris flows, which are fast-moving landslides, swept across the highway near Multnomah Falls last year, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Officials reportedly cleared the highway of debris and made temporary repairs, but additional repairs are needed.

New culverts to drain stormwater are among the repairs.

ODOT suggests those wanting to visit the Columbia River Gorge to head west on Hwy 30 from Exit 35 on Interstate 84 or use Exit 31 parking lot off of I-84.