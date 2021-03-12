OSP: Wrong-way driver collides with trooper in Baker County

Baker County, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect faces multiple charges including reckless driving after driving the wrong way on an eastbound Interstate 84 lane and colliding with an Oregon State Police trooper, according to Oregon State Police.

On Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m., OSP dispatch received a report of a one-way driver on I-84 near the Oregon Trail Boulevard exit. At 2:04 p.m., a trooper located the driver just before colliding with them.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The trooper was also evaluated at a hospital and released.

The suspect was arrested and booked on attempted assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges, according to OSP.

OSP was assisted by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Baker City Ambulance Medical Personnel.

