The damage that was left after an oversized load struck the Lieser Road overpass along SR14 in Vancouver, July 7, 2022. (Courtesy/Washington State Patrol)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The right lane of eastbound traffic on SR-14 is blocked Thursday after a vehicle with an oversized load hit an overpass in Vancouver, transportation officials said.

The crash happened on the highway near the Lieser Road overpass around 12:30 p.m. Photos shared by the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol show the overpass chipped with exposed rebar.

There were no injuries immediately reported.

Crews are on the scene working to assess the damage and clean the debris, WSDOT said.

In the meantime, the right lane has been blocked. Officials told drivers to expect delays.