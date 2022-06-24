PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers that frequently use I-84 West should prepare for delays as TriMet is continuing their work on their Better Red Project and are shutting down a significant portion of the road for the entire weekend.

The closure for the two mile stretch of I-84 near the I-205 interchange from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27.

The detour will be southbound I-205 as an alternate route to get around the construction and it will drop them off right before 82nd on the other side.

This will allow TriMet crews to get some heavy equipment in the area, so they can work on breaking ground for new rails as part of the Better Red Project. The project extends the Red Line Max Train and allows for better access from the suburbs to the airport, as well as building two new bridges.

Further, Tyler Graf, a spokesperson for TriMet, says the project will help train, better navigate the area and alleviate some of the bottleneck.

“What we’ll be doing specifically is building another set of red line tracks for the trains to get around all the traffic there and ultimately this will improve how trains move through that area,” said Graf.

Graf said they are also extending the red line ten stations into Washington County

“It’ll make it a lot easier for people out there to have this train to plane experience that other people have, where they aren’t hopping on a blue line train and then getting off at gateway and then hopping on a red line train,” said Graf.

This will give folks living in the suburbs a direct line from the train station to Portland International Airport.

The stretch of road will also be closed overnight between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Wednesday with work completing Thursday

The entire Better Red Project is set to be completed in 2024.