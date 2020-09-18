Partial closure of Interstate Bridge begins Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Multiple lanes of I-5 at the Interstate Bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will be closed for nine days starting Friday as crews install a zipper barrier.

The bridge closures were supposed to start last week but transportation officials decided to wait to allow traffic to flow easily during historic wildfire evacuations.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, two lanes of each direction of I-5 will close. The northbound span will close completely at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

For nine days, northbound and southbound traffic will share three lanes. Each day between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., workers will move concrete barriers to allow traffic to pass through two lanes southbound and one lane northbound. The process will reverse in the afternoon between noon and 1 p.m. to make two lanes northbound and one lane southbound for the evening commute.

The sidewalk on the southbound will remain open the entire time for people walking or riding bikes.

Four ramps in the area will close during the bridge project, including Marine Drive on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland, the Hayden Island on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland, the I-5 north to SR 14 off-ramp in Vancouver and the SR 14/Washington Street on-ramp to I-5 south in Vancouver.

Drivers should expect night lane closures on I-5, bridge lifts and ramp closures.

Learn more by visiting the project website.