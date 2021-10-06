Pedestrian-bike bridge to close I-84 lanes Friday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

(Rendering courtesy of Portland Bureau of Transportation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian-Bike Bridge is finally getting put in place Saturday and Sunday.

That means some major closures along I-84 in both directions. Starting Friday at 10 p.m., all eastbound lanes from I-5 to Cesar Chavez Boulevard will be closed. Westbound lanes west of I-205 will close, too.

Nearby on-ramps for both directions will also close down.

Crews will keep these lanes closed until Monday morning.

