PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers in the West Linn and Oregon City area should prepare to adjust travel plans for lane closures and ramp reductions affecting I-205 this weekend.

Starting Saturday from 9 p.m. and running through noon Sunday, the looped on-ramp from OR 43 to northbound I-205 and the off-ramp from northbound I-205 to OR 99E will close.

A map of the ramp closures, lane reductions and detours during the I-205 overnight closure scheduled to start December 16, 2023. (Courtesy: ODOT)

ODOT says these closures will allow for crews to conduct concrete pours for new columns to support the Abernethy Bridge. But as a result, only one travel lane will be open to cross the bridge.

When the project is complete, this will be the first earthquake-ready interstate bridge across the Willamette River in the Portland region.