PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Service on TriMet’s MAX Red Line has returned to normal following a weeklong disruption while crews worked on a section of the track at the Gateway Transit Center.

The construction was part of the $215 million project to extend the Red Line to the existing Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport — something TriMet has been planning for years.

During the work at the Gateway Transit Center, crews moved a section of the rail, which meant no trains were running on the Red Line from April 2 through Saturday. Shuttles offered service to and from PDX.

Trains are now running again and transportation to the airport has resumed.