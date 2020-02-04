Road closure extended on Historic Gorge Highway

Landslide clean up on the Historic Columbia River Highway. February 3, 2020 (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Historic Columbia River Highway will be closed for one more day as crews continue to repair the damage from a January 28 landslide.

Originally, the Oregon Department of Transportation anticipated reopening the road Monday afternoon, however, after further assessment of the extent of the damage, that deadline has been pushed back to Tuesday afternoon.

The old highway is closed in both directions between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest.

ODOT said on Monday damage to the culvert inlet was discovered and new pieces had to be commissioned to complete the repairs.

After the overnight closure, the gorge highway should reopen to traffic by early Tuesday afternoon, said ODOT.