PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The road connecting St. Johns Bridge to Highway 30 has reopened after a landslide forced its closure more than three months ago.

Rocks and debris lay across NW Bridge Avenue following a landslide on Jan. 9. ODOT said the repair work, which took more than 3 months, was extensive. (Courtesy/ODOT)

Northwest Bridge Avenue was first closed on Jan. 9 while crews repaired the damage done to the route from a rockfall that happened after heavy rains.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the repairs were extensive and required multiple steps.

Officials said crews had to ensure the steep hillside above the road wouldn’t break apart while other work was being done. Before the road could be repaved, crews also had to drill anchors and mesh along the hillside to prevent further collapse.

Rockfalls are common in the area, according to ODOT. For the latest updates on road closures across the state, visit ODOT’s interactive map.