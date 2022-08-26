A semi-truck crash in Lane County closed the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: ODOT).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Eugene Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.

Officials said the crash closed the eastbound Beltline Highway exit to north and southbound Delta Highway; however, the Lane County highway itself is still open in both directions.

Photos shared on Twitter show the semi’s trailer leaned up against a cement barrier along the highway and debris strewn across the roadway.

ODOT said crews will clean up the crash through the morning but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use other routes.