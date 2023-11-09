PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Traffic slowed Thursday afternoon on I-405 North at I-5 after a semi truck rolled over and started leaking diesel, officials say.

Firefighters extricated a driver pinned by the crash along with his dog around 11:37 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire crews say the man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog was unharmed.

“We were waiting to confirm (the) condition of the dog and good news, the dog had no apparent injuries and walked out of the semi on its own once it was freed from the pin in by our crews,” PF&R said in a social media post.

Officials say about 15 gallons of diesel leaked from the semi after the crash. Fire crews hosed down all the cargo to keep the gas from igniting.

It is not yet clear how long traffic will be impacted in the area. PF&R recommends taking I-5 to I-405 southbound instead.

