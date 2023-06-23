PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Driving through Portland over the weekend? You’ll want to avoid heading west on I-84.

All westbound lanes at the I-205 interchange will close from 12 p.m. on Friday, June 23 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 26 as the road is repaired.

On-ramps leading to the closure will also close over the weekend, including I-84 westbound on-ramps at Northeast 102nd Avenue (night only), Northeast 181st Avenue and Fairview Parkway.

ODOT says the project will repave and resurface about six miles of I-84 from Interstate 205 to 169th Avenue and from east of 201st Avenue to Marine Drive at Exit 17 – running through Portland, Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale.

The project will resurface two sections of I-84 with new asphalt, repave Exit 10 eastbound on- and off-ramps at Northeast 122nd, repave sections of the I-205 interchange, resurface some bridges, repair or replace bridge joints on several structures, construct new accessible sidewalk curb ramps at the Northeast 122nd Avenue on-ramp and reconfigure the northbound signal at NE 238th Drive with two dedicated left-turn lanes.

During this closure, crews will repair the bridge deck and bridge joint, which ODOT says will extend the life of the freeway and last 20-30 years.

A detour will bring drivers to I-205 southbound, where they can follow signs to Exit 21B to continue westbound on I-84.