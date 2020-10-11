Slick roads for drivers after heavy rain in Portland

Turn on your headlights, slow down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heavy rain Saturday morning made roads all over the Portland Metro extremely slick for drivers.

Police and first responders dealt with crashes throughout the morning hours as a result. Some of those crashes involved cars going completely off the road.

“It’s always dangerous when we do get rain on the roads,” said Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“Turn your deadlights on when it turns dark when you’re behind the wheel,” cautioned Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

In wet conditions, police say the safest thing to do is slow down, especially during the first few rains of the season.