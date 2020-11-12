Thanksgiving travel will be lighter due to pandemic, AAA says

Overall travel expected to be down at least 10% from last year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel volume on Thanksgiving weekend will shrink to the lowest point since the Great Recession of 2008, and will end 11 years of travel growth for the holiday weekend, according to AAA’s forecast.

Many people are adjusting their holiday plans during the coronavirus pandemic, and health experts urge Americans, particularly older adults, to avoid gathering with people outside their household.

Most will wait until the last minute to decide whether to take a Thanksgiving trip, AA said. Of those who do choose to go somewhere, AAA expects 95% will drive to their destination, a 4.3% drop from 2019. In Oregon, 637,000 travelers are expected to drive.

The projection is based on mid-October data, and with a recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases spurring renewed restrictions from Governor Kate Brown, the actual turnout could be even lower.

Peak traffic is expected the Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving, and travelers in urban areas could experience delays up to 30% above normal pandemic congestion levels, AAA said.

Drivers will benefit from the cheapest gas prices in years — in Oregon, about 70 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.

Travel by buses, trains and cruises is expected to plummet 76% and AAA predicts air travel volume to be down by almost half. If that happens, it will be the biggest one-year decrease on record, AAA said.

If you’re one of the tens of millions of Americans expected to travel this year, AAA has the following tips:

Check travel restrictions for each destination in advance

Book lodging, camping and rental cars in advance (many companies are limiting the number of guests)

Get to the airport at least two hours before your flight (some locations are checking passengers’ temperatures, so going through security could take longer)

More tips and COVID-19 information for travelers can be found here.

