PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash on Southwest Canyon Road near Southwest 73rd Avenue, impacting traffic in the area.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the crash at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they shared on Twitter.

The crash involved two cars, and officials said that three people were injured, all of whom were taken to a hospital for treatment.

While crews clean the area, traffic is slowed and TVF&R said that detours are currently in effect.