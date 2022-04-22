PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic was heavily congested on I-5 in Clark County Friday afternoon after a crash in the northbound lanes briefly stopped all traffic in both directions, officials said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 1:30 p.m. at milepost 6 near Salmon Creek.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were quickly shut down and by 1:45 p.m., WSDOT said in a Tweet that all southbound lanes had been closed, too. By 2:17 p.m., the southbound lanes reopened, officials said in a follow-up Tweet.

Officials said in an update to Twitter at 2:16 p.m. that northbound traffic had been backed up for about 3 miles in the area. Five minutes later, officials said another crash had occurred on I-5 S near milepost 5.4 and blocked the exit to 99th Street.

Authorities did not immediately release details on what caused either of the crashes.

Officials urged drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays. Road conditions change quickly. For the most up-to-date information, follow WSDOT on Twitter or the interactive traffic map through ODOT.