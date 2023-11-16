PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are warning of slowdowns on Interstate 205 Thursday morning as crews work to detonate abandoned blasting caps.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, traffic in West Linn between 10th Street and Highway 99E will be closed for about 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The blasting caps were used in the original construction of the Abernathy Bridge and officials said there is no immediate danger to the public, but the charges needed to be addressed quickly, requiring detonation.

Apart from the slowdown, there will also be ramp closures in the area including the onramp from Highway 43 and Highway 99E to Interstate 205 Southbound and the onramp from 10th Avenue to Interstate 205 Northbound, authorities say to plan ahead if you plan on driving that direction.

There will also be closures in West Linn on West A Street and Broadway Street between Buse Street and Willamette Falls Drive.