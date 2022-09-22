Map of the closure on Interstate 84 from Sept. 23-25, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large TriMet project will close a portion of Interstate 84 near the Interstate 205 interchange.

The construction project, happening from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, will facilitate the building of a new light rail bridge.

The construction will close a 1.5-mile stretch on Interstate 84 disrupting both Trimet service and traffic on the interstate itself.

Map of the closure on Interstate 84 from Sept. 23-25, 2022 (KOIN)

The closure starts at 10 p.m. on Friday and will go from Exit 6 on Interstate 84 West to Exit 9 on Interstate 84 East. Construction will finish at 4 a.m. on Monday.

The road will be closed in both directions so drivers and TriMet passengers are encouraged to plan ahead of time and find alternate routes.

Some TriMet rails will also be replaced during this project which Trimet says will result in a smoother ride throughout the area.