Vehicle derails streetcar; A, B Loops and NE Weidler Street closed

Traffic

Delays expected through midday

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northeast Weidler Street and two Portland Streetcar service loops are closed Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into and derailed a streetcar.

Commuters using the A and B Loops will have to make other plans as the Portland Bureau of Transportation said those service lines are closed entirely.

NE Weidler Street at NE Grand Avenue is closed, too. Drivers should expect traffic delays through at least midday Thursday, PBOT said.

Officials did not immediately state whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 27 2022 08:16 pm