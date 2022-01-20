Vehicle derails streetcar; A, B Loops and NE Weidler Street closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northeast Weidler Street and two Portland Streetcar service loops are closed Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into and derailed a streetcar.

Commuters using the A and B Loops will have to make other plans as the Portland Bureau of Transportation said those service lines are closed entirely.

NE Weidler Street at NE Grand Avenue is closed, too. Drivers should expect traffic delays through at least midday Thursday, PBOT said.

Officials did not immediately state whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.