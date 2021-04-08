W Burnside closing for Barbara Walker Crossing repairs

A landslide on West Burnside at the Barbara Walker crossing, January 13 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — West Burnside will be closed this weekend in order to complete repairs on the Barbara Walker Crossing.

The crossing was damaged in January during the snow storm. The bridge has been closed since but they hope to reopen in early May.

All lanes of West Burnside will temporarily close with detours in place from Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7pm through Sunday, April 11 at 7pm.

Drivers will be detoured onto US Highway 26 or I-405, depending on the direction they’re traveling. Detours will begin for eastbound trafficat NW Skyline and Burnside, and for westbound traffic at NW 23rd Avenue and Burnside.

Local access will be maintained for residents in the area.