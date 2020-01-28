W Burnside landslide still ‘active,’ closure extended

The closure is extended for at least another week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The “largest landslide in two years” that closed West Burnside on Friday will keep one lane of the major thoroughfare closed for at least another week, said the Portland Bureau of Transportation in a Monday evening update.

An early estimate from PBOT predicted that the road would be completely reopened to traffic by Monday, after the eastbound lane was closed through the weekend while crews worked on repairs. That lane will now remain closed between Barnes Road and Skyline Boulevard for at least seven more days, according to the city’s engineers.

During Monday inspections, engineers found that debris was still falling and concluded that the slide was still active.

PBOT crews responded to a landslide on West Burnside. January 27, 2020 (Dylan Rivera/ Portland Bureau of Transportation)

PBOT said that “cracks at the top of the scarp” indicated that there is still a threat to public safety. Crews are working on removing loose debris from the top of the slide and stabilizing the slope.

The slide was first discovered Friday morning, Jan. 24, and W Burnside was closed in both directions for the majority of the day. The westbound lane was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

In the meantime, commuters are asked to avoid the area if possible. Eastbound traffic can follow detour signs along SW Barnes and Skyline, however drivers should expect delays.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.