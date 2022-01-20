Weekend roadwork to close I-5 between Centralia, Chehalis

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 between Centralia and Chehalis will close Friday through Saturday as crews repave the highway, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Thursday (WSDOT).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 between Centralia and Chehalis will close Friday through Saturday as crews repave the highway, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Northbound and southbound lanes will be closed between Harrison Avenue and 13th Street for emergency pavement repairs after recent winter weather damage.

Travel details

Starting 8 p.m. Friday, January, 21 to 8 a.m. Saturday January, 22, I-5 northbound will be fully closed with a detour available at Harrison Avenue (Exit 82) off and on ramps.

At 9 p.m. Saturday January, 22 to 8 a.m. Sunday January, 23, I-5 southbound will be reduced to one lane north of 13th Street at milepost 76.0. The southbound on-ramp at Main Street and State Route 6 (Exit 77) will be closed.

WSDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones and watch for delays.