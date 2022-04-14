PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 84 has reopened after snow and icy conditions forced officials to shut down part of the roadway on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The interstate reopened nearly two hours after both directions between Pendleton and Baker City were closed around 8 a.m.

ODOT said crews closed the interstate after several trucks had crashed and were blocking the freeway lanes on Cabbage Hill near Pendleton.

Tollgate Highway and Highway 245 had also been closed, but officials say both highways are open.