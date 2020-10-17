With construction wrapped, MAX Blue Line to resume uninterrupted

Trains will run back on the usual schedule to all stops starting Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Construction crews in Gresham wrapped up their work on the TriMet MAX Blue Line Saturday. Trains will run back on the usual schedule to all stops starting Sunday.

Part of the Blue Line has been closed for a week—from the Rockwood/E 188th Station to the end of the line at Cleveland Avenue—for a rail improvement project. For the past week, shuttle buses have been running in place of the closed stations.

“We do appreciate people’s patience,” said Tyler Graf of TriMet.

This construction finishes a project that started last year when the same stations were closed down to update the lines. Crews installed new signal equipment and improved the train crossing at Northwest Eastman Parkway.