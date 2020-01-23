Transgender sex offender demands to move to women’s prison in lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A transgender inmate housed at the Snake River Correctional Institution is demanding to be moved to a women’s prison now that she no longer identifies as a male.

Amber Danielle Thorrden filed a federal suit against the state’s Department of Corrections on Tuesday, claiming she is no longer safe at an all-male prison.

Thorrden, 41, says the constitutional rights in the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments should legally allow her to be transferred to Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. In the complaint to the DOC, she says her situation warrants a move because Snake River is “failing to protect her from harm,” and that she has been denied “equal protection” and “protection from discrimination.”

Christopher Ryan Dobbs was convicted of multiple counts of second degree rape and first degree sexual abuse in 2015 for sex with a minor. While in prison, Dobbs transitioned to identify as a woman.

“I am a female who has been diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria prior to my conviction,” she states in the complaint. “Being placed in a female prison is a necessary step in my treatment, and must not be denied. Likewise, the ODOC continues to identify me as a male, both internally and on their public facing website.”

Thorrden adds she has been repeatedly abused, including being attacked for wearing a bra in December of 2015.

The DOC did not immediately return our call to comment on the case.