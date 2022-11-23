PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division (TPD) is seeking public help to identify a suspect involved in a stabbing and have released new photos to aid in the search.
The incident took place at the Hollywood Transit Center on October 20, around midnight when a man reportedly stabbed another person in the chest, causing severe injury.
The suspect, who ran from the scene in an unknown direction, is described as being about 5-foot-10, 155 lbs., and in his 20s. He has a tattoo of a “bio-hazard” symbol on his left forearm just below his elbow.
Anyone who may recognize the individual or have additional information on the incident is asked to contact the TPD at 503-962-7566 with reference to case #22-800751 or email Sergeant Lance Hemsworth at lance.hemseworth@portofportland.com.