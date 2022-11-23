The stabbing occurred in October, and the suspect remains at large.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division (TPD) is seeking public help to identify a suspect involved in a stabbing and have released new photos to aid in the search.

The incident took place at the Hollywood Transit Center on October 20, around midnight when a man reportedly stabbed another person in the chest, causing severe injury.

Courtesy of Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect, who ran from the scene in an unknown direction, is described as being about 5-foot-10, 155 lbs., and in his 20s. He has a tattoo of a “bio-hazard” symbol on his left forearm just below his elbow.

Anyone who may recognize the individual or have additional information on the incident is asked to contact the TPD at 503-962-7566 with reference to case #22-800751 or email Sergeant Lance Hemsworth at lance.hemseworth@portofportland.com.