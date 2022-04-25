PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is moving swiftly to place a transitional housing village in the Multnomah Village neighborhood, with the plan to open it next month.

All Good Northwest, the organization that would manage the outdoor village, says 35 people would be housed in the community. The non-profit would also provide meals, bathrooms, showers, laundry, counseling and help people find permanent housing. The small houses can fit one to two people.

The city, which owns the property, says that the area can be used for transitional homes under the housing emergency declaration. But some neighbors have contacted FEMA hoping that agency the will block homeless housing under its agreement.

“It frightens people because of camping, trash and the accumulation of things. It drives the point home, the concern about these types of villages,” said Moses Ross, the chair of the Multnomah Neighborhood Association.

Ross, however, did say that he has confidence in All Good Northwest to run the facility.

“We feel really confident with the new service provider, All Good Northwest, that the application process that is involved with folks coming into and residing at the villages, will screen for that sort of thing.

Despite the displeasure of some, the neighborhood expects the project to move forward. Ross says they are working on a good neighbor agreement they expect to give to the city that asks for assurances to help prevent camping on nearby streets and provide more safety. All Good Northwest says it would provide services just to those living inside the village and that drugs and alcohol would not be allowed.

“We don’t have any bar set for folks to come in. We’re low barrier shelter. So we want to make sure that folks are (a) good fit for the community. And so we definitely screen and interview and make sure that it makes sense for them to be there,” said Andy Goebel, the executive director for All Good Northwest.

The village is planned to be up and running for three years.