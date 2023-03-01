Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Rapper Travis Scott was being sought by police Wednesday in connection to a New York City assault case, law enforcement sources told Nexstar’s WPIX.

Scott, 31, allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face and caused about $12,000 worth of damage to equipment at Nebula, a nightclub in Midtown Manhattan, around 2 a.m., sources said. He is wanted on charges of assault and criminal mischief in the incident, according to sources.

Sources said the victim and Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, got into an argument before the rapper punched him in the face. The victim reported no serious physical injury to police, per sources.

Scott then left the nightclub, hopped into a vehicle and took off in an unknown direction, sources said.

Scott previously faced legal trouble connected to a raucous 2021 performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, during which he continued to perform despite a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people and injured hundreds more. Scott and LiveNation faced numerous lawsuits in the aftermath.