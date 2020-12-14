Trespasser climbs onto wing of a plane bound for Portland

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have identified a man who was arrested after getting on the tarmac and climbing onto the wing of a plane that was preparing to take off from Las Vegas’ airport.
Metropolitan Police officials said Sunday that 41-year-old Alejandro Carlson remains in the Clark County jail on suspicion of trespassing and disregard for the safety of a person or property.
Officers were called to McCarran International Airport about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about a man being on the tarmac.
Police say investigators believe the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight getting ready to take off and headed to Portland, Oregon.
