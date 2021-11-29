TriMet announces sign-on bonuses to fill open positions

by: Hailey Dunn

A TriMet bus in downtown Portland, July 29, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is offering one of the largest hiring bonuses issued this year starting Monday to help attract new bus drivers.

The agency announced newly hired bus operators will receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus in addition to driver’s hourly pay. Driver’s starting hourly pay was recently increased to $21.36, a $4 bump as TriMet looks to fill vacancies caused by the pandemic

TriMet said bus operators who have worked full-time for three years are guaranteed a yearly salary of $68,000, along with seven weeks of paid training and both health and retirement benefits.

To learn more and apply visit trimet.org/driveforus.

