TriMet unearths 1996 time capsule buried by Beaverton school

A TriMet representative holds the lid of the 1996 time capsule buried underneath Elmonico Operations Facility by a Beaver Acres Elementary School class.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 1996, students from Beaver Acres Elementary School took twice-monthly tours of local a TriMet construction site in Beaverton, and what was supposed to be a mere lesson in engineering became an investment in future memories.

Encouraged by their teacher, the students buried a time capsule underneath what is now TriMet’s Elmonica Operations Facility.

On Saturday, TriMet employees unearthed the time capsule — surrounded by some of the same students and staff. The capsule opened to reveal a trove of drawings, writings and memorabilia 25 years in the making.

Students from the class to bury the capsule said they were nostalgic and excited to see it.

The capsule was meant to be opened in January 2020, but the onset of the pandemic delayed the event as organizers wanted to make sure some of the same classmates could attend it, according to TriMet.